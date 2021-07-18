In 2020, one tabloid claimed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was too thin and having Prince William and the Queen getting worried by the day. Could this be true?

Kate Middleton is recognized for her classic fashion sense with her slim figure and iconic way of wearing skinny jeans. Just like the time she went to get her COVID vaccine, looking stylish in just skinny jeans and a white tee.



This article revisited the story debunking how Catherine, a mother of three, has been doing for the past few days.

Just as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first in-person appearance last year at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Life & Style once reported that Kate Middleton looked thinner than the days before lockdown.

Kate Middleton 'Stressed' During Lockdown?

On top of her royal duties, the global pandemic, and other personal matters, an insider told the outlet, "She's more stressed than ever," noting that taking care of three kids during a pandemic was also too much on Middleton.

The source also stated the Duchess "doesn't have a minute to herself" and finding her situation "hard to cope" resulting in her weight loss.

The said source also noted that the royal's put-together outside did not match how the Duchess felt inside. They even talked about how Kate must be feelign overwhelmed, which resulted to her not being able to sleep or eat.

More of Kate, they also said that she is different from the public, as once she went behind closed doors, the source described she is "terribly irritated and snappy."

Allegedly, more points were made saying Prince William was quite concerned for his wife, seeking counsel from his grandmother to tone down Kate's responsibilities and royal duties. "Kate's a perfectionist, and there are times when she refuses to admit that she's taking too much on."

"That's why William's organized a romantic vacation so they can spend quality time together without the children," the article concluded, stating Prince William wants Kate to feel better like her old self.

READ ALSO: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Break THESE Royal Traditions For Prince George

The Classy Kate Middleton

As Gossip Cop went through numerous photos of the hospital event and analyzed what the outlet talked about, they found nothing that resembled anything close to how the rag described her appearance.

Just the same as she always is, she looked elegant and classy, in contrast to "stressed" and "overwhelmed" claims of the tabloid. Other than that, the magazine inaccurately reported that the couple had their first post-pandemic outing, which wasn't the case.

Since that article, the tabloid has reported more salacious stories about the Duchess of Cambridge's body. The outlet even claimed that Prince William was worried about his wife's supposed anorexia, which was then denied and based on lies.

READ MORE: Royals Hell-Bent on Preventing' Mischievous' Prince George From Becoming a 'Complete Lunatic' [REPORT]