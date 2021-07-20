Prince Harry is ready to spill some tea about the British royal family.

It has been reported that the Duke of Sussex has been writing a memoir for about a year now and has reportedly sold it to publisher Penguin Random House.

An insider revealed to Radar Online, "This book is going to make the Oprah interview look like the tip of the iceberg."

Prince Harry has also been paid a massive upfront for his upcoming memoir to the tune of $15 million, per Radar, while Page Six reported he would be paid up to $20 million.

The insider told Radar, "Harry is not getting a $15 million advance just because of who he is, he is getting it because he is going to tell everything."

But what is he going to do with that much money?

According to reports, the dad-of-two plans to donate it to charity.

Page Six also reported that the royal renegade's co-writer and ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer, has also been paid at least $1 million as an advance payment.

Meanwhile, there reportedly has been a feeling within Buckingham Palace that they have all been tricked by the Duke of Sussex, who has been working on his book behind their backs for a year now.

A palace source questioned, "Has he been taking notes and writing down stories for months or years without saying a word to them?"

The publisher, Penguin Random House, is reportedly not going to be talking about the numbers, but according to publishing sources, there is a bit of a concern about the massive price tag.

The source revealed, "There has never been a royal book like this before. There is no prototype or sale numbers to base the value of this book on."

Another insider spilled that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are so "overexposed" that people might not want to pay $20 to read his story.

They explained, "What is sure is Harry won't be doing any more major interviews until he starts promoting the book. They have got to stop Harry from giving himself away for free now they want people to pay for it."

"The expectations are that the book will be a huge hit, however it could also be a $15 million mistake."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's new memoir has been a shock to the royal family as he failed to disclose or tell anybody about his latest project and may even fuel an even bigger rift between them.

Sam Rubin told "The Today Show," "I think this is more about Harry's feelings which you can kind of get into at greater length in book form."

"Apparently, this is causing a bit of a royal rift because he didn't tell anybody."

