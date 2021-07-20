After working in the music industry for more than half a century, jazz icon Tony Bennett will hit the stage likely for the last time due to his health.

The singer will collaborate with Lady Gaga for the show titled "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," which will be held at Radio Music Hall in New York City.

The show consists of two dates; the first one will be on August 3, the jazz legend's 95th birthday, and the final performance on August 5.

Gaga, who has been collaborating with Bennett for the past ten years, took to her Instagram to share the news.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," she wrote. (Check out the post below)

"I love you Tony, the world is a better place because you're in it." she added in the comment section.

Tony Bennett's Health Condition

A few months ago, the singer's family revealed devastating news to friends, family, and jazz fans through a feature in AARP. Bennett has been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past five years.

According to Rolling Stone, the "Anything Goes" hitmaker was first diagnosed in 2016. He has been battling short-term memory loss, but his disease is not worsening, unlike other cases that show symptoms such as severe disorientation, long-term memory loss, depression, and anger.

Bennett's neurologist, Dr. Gayatri Devi, explained that the singer's health condition is a symbol of hope "He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder." the doctor stated. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

His family decided to publicize his health condition as Bennett can't understand anything with Alzheimer's.

A big part of the decision is they wanted to share the word on what may be Bennett's final album, a second collaborative record with Lady Gaga, which will be released later this year.

From 2018 to 2020, even though Mother Monster is busy working on her sixth album, "Chromatica," she found the time to work on the upcoming record with Bennett.

Gaga is aware of Bennett's progressing disease at the time.

The legends' friendship started when they collaborated on "That Lady Is A Tramp" in 2011. They later released their first album called "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014.

