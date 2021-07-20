Social media influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela passed away at the young age of 22 after a tragic accident.

According to a local Brazilian outlet, O Tempo, Cayuela died after meeting her fate in a motorcycle accident in São José dos Pinhais, Brazil, on July 15.

Per authorities, the influencer is traveling with her husband, Daniel Cayuela, when their motorcycle collided with a truck.

G1 reported that the truck allegedly crossed lanes when it hit the motorcycle. At the time of this writing, the investigation is still ongoing.

Segundo a PM de #Curitiba, Júlia foi encontrada com parada cardiorrespiratória e levada de helicóptero para o Hospital Universitário Cajuru, mas não resistiu aos ferimentos. O marido dela, Daniel Cayuela, foi socorrido de ambulância e segue internado na unidade de saúde. pic.twitter.com/ZUmeA1Fn38 — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) July 16, 2021

Following the tragic event, Cayuela was taken to a nearby hospital through a firefighter's helicopter.

Her stepfather, Jerônimo Onofre, confirmed that she died the day after. "We were at our house, me and my wife, Julia's mother, when the hospital called with the news," Onofre stated.

He also mentioned that he and Cayuela's mother were in Curitiba when she died, so they immediately got a flight going to São José dos Pinhais.

The rising Instagram star's husband, on the other hand, survived the accident. Onofre stated that Daniel didn't know his wife passed away; that's why they decided to tell him together as a family.

"Daniel is in a state of shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened, they were very united and in love," he stated. (via E! News)

The couple just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary late last year.

Julia Hennessy Cayuela's Final Words On Instagram

A day before her untimely death, Cayuela took to Instagram to post travel photos of her and her husband wearing motorcycle gear. (check out the post below)

"Life is short, let's be crazy," she captioned the post.

Julia Hennessy Cayuela Laid To Rest

Cayuela's closest friends and family gathered at Renascer Park in Contagem, Belo Horizonte, to say goodbye for the last time.

Cayuela has over 333,000 followers on Instagram. Before her death, she regularly posts travel videos, brand deals, and outfits for her followers.

Her husband also has a big following on the social media platform with over 111,000 followers, where he reposts his TikTok videos and inspirational quotes. Daniel works as a businessman.

