Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, will be celebrating his birthday soon, and for this to be special, Kate Middleton stays up late as part of an adorable tradition.

Just like any other parent, the Duchess of Cambridge is, of course, eager to make her children's birthday celebration special.

It was also revealed that there is a sweet tradition the Duchess carries out every year the night before her children's special days, which would lead for her to stay up late.

As she stays up late, she makes sure her little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have gone to bed to make her birthday cake, specially made for the celebrant.

Since it is Prince George's eighth birthday on July 22, she would likely be getting busy in the kitchen baking later tonight.

Kate Middleton Back In Mary Berry's Cooking Show

According to this article, while the family of five traditionally marks special occasions in private, the Duke and Duchess have shared anecdotes about their children's birthdays over the years.

Recalling "Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas" back in 2019, Kate appeared on the show and proved she was such a hands-on mum when it comes to celebrations.

Also, in the show, she expressed her love for baking and told Mary that she loves making them when it comes to her children's birthdays.

She also stated, "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

In 2019, sources exclusively revealed that William and Kate organized a football-themed party for George and his classmates at Kensington Palace for his sixth birthday before the Cambridges jetted off to Mustique for their summer holiday.

Princess Diana-Styled Tradition For Prince George

Not only would Kate spend the night for this adorable tradition, but Prince William would also be found struggling, especially that he will prepare something for his eldest son, Prince George.

According to OK!, the future king's godmother and good friend of Diana, Julia Samuel, revealed that she buys 'impossible' toys for the young William and Harry.

The 61-year old pediatric counselor also said, "I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy and take a lot of making."

"William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together, and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that."



