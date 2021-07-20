Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, will celebrate his Birthday excitedly because of this tradition started by Princess Diana.

Diana's long-term friend, the young Prince's godmother, had revealed a unique tradition that the late Princess would do during her sons' birthdays.

Based on this article, Julia Samuel had maintained a close relationship with Prince William and Harry after the death of Princess Diana.

Samuel admitted that Diana would give "impossible toys" during the boys' birthdays. She described it as something "really noisy and take a lot of making."

"I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together and then putting all the machinery together and then it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing," said Julia.

Along with Prince William struggling to build it, the toy's noise and flashing would trigger a laughing spree between Julia and Prince George.

Twitter Wellwishers Greets Prince George

Avid supporters of the royal family are still anticipating Prince George's Birthday and decided to greet him a few days early."Wonder if Prince George is still dancing? Happy 8th Birthday.." said one user attaching a picture of George and Diana.

A well-wisher tweeted, "Happy Birthday. @KesingtonRoyal wishing Prince George the best Birthday ever, to which someone across the pond replied, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM AMERICA, Prince George."

Some even wanted to make his Birthday into an event, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR PRINCE GEORGE let's make it a week[long] event ahead of his birthday to show our love for him and yes his family."

Sources mentioned expectations for Prince William and Kate Middleton to upload birthday photos of the soon-to-be 8-year-old. They even tagged the royal couple in a post. "Happy Birthday to HRH Prince George!!! I am so looking forward to @KesintonRoyal sharing a picture with us!" said one person.

No Birthday Pictures for Prince George This Year

It has been almost eight years since the birth of Prince George, and the very first royal birthday photo had been posted.

It has been a tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to update the public with their children's version of a birthday greeting.

According to sources, the couple has been sharing their family's special milestones through uploading photographs of the moment on social media.

Due to the recent events, there are rumors that Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided not to push through with this tradition for George's eighth Birthday. A royal expert had disclosed the reason for this decision, "They [William and Kate] have been very upset by the rudeness of some people who made fun of a seven-year-old boy."

It is still not confirmed whether or not the Cambridges will stop their family tradition, but loyal fans eagerly anticipate it.

