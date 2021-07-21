Recently, there had been reports that Queen Elizabeth is likely to attend the christening of Lilibet, although there had been no details as to when this event might be.

According to insiders, if she truly witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter's christening, this would be a huge slap to her other grandson, Prince William.

Lilibet Christening to be at Windsor?

According to the earlier reports of royal insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet Diana could follow in the footsteps of older brother Archie and be christened in St George's Chapel in Windsor - with Queen Elizabeth witnessing the whole thing. Prince Harry is so adamant that his grandma be there that a source even earlier revealed that he is happy to wait until circumstances, maybe linked to the COVID-19 and the family's brewing drama, allow.

Prince Harry, by inviting Queen Elizabeth to this big occasion, is said to be placing the monarch in a very difficult position, the expert says.

It can be remembered that Queen Elizabeth did not make the same effort to attend Prince Louis' christening. Experts claimed that she could be sending out the signal of prioritizing Prince Harry against Prince William if this happens, especially since Harry did not have qualms in talking negatively of the Palace.

Prince Harry Unreasonable? Or Sending Prince William a Message?

Angela Levin, a royal biographer however, said that Harry is quite unreasonable over this hope that his grandma be at the event, given how the Queen never truly attended all of the christenings of the royal children. She even missed Prince Louis' christening.

Prince Louis is Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child.

"That puts her in a very difficult position because she can't say that she is not free for years," Levin surmised to TalkRadio TV.

In case she does not really make it to Lilibet's christening, Prince Harry should not even be offended.

"She didn't go to Louis', the third child of Prince William and Kate. So it's not a spiteful thing," Levin explained.

Earlier on, experts even wondered why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would even attempt to have their baby's christening at the UK, with some royal family members in attendance.

They were not exactly kind in their potrayal of the family.

"Meghan isn't flavour of the month with the family. Certainly, the family have always said they will be much-loved members of the family," royal expert Russell Myerstold Today.

"However, we're still talking about the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview, Emmy or no Emmy nomination," he added.

