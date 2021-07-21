Taylor Swift reportedly caused Scooter Braun to file for a divorce from his wife, at least partly. What role did the multi-awarded singer play in this harrowing decision of Justin Bieber's manager? Thankfully it's not because she's the third party or the like.

Justin Bieber's manager officially pulled the plug on his marriage by filing on Wednesday in Los Angeles and according to Radar Online, this is somehow attributable to Taylor Swift.

Reportedly, Braun and his wife argued over how he handled his Taylor Swift feud. Radar Online found that Yael did not appreciate or did not understand why he had to fight with Swift in the first place.

It can be remembered how angry and frustrated Swift was with with Scooter after he purchased her music catalog, with her expressing she felt scammed by how everything went down. Swifties supported their idol while Yael stood by her husband. However, it is found now that Yael did not really like how Scooter Braun behaved.

Therefore, while the divorce seems shocking and out of the blue, the two could have been fighting for quite some time now, primarily over Taylor Swift.

Scooter wants the court to grant him a joint custody of his and Yael's two children -- sons Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and daughter Hart, 2.

The music mogul also has no issues paying "spousal support," even if Yael is far from impoverished. her own dad is known to be a billionaire. Braun of course, is not too shabby as well when it comes to his net worth, what with him doing a lot of massive representation, including that of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and so much more.

Scooter's lawyer -- also popular and known --Laura Wasser -- has already crafted a prenup for the now estranged couple, so dividing assets should be a breeze.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Taylor Swift refuses to submit her re-recorded "Fearless" to the Grammy's and CMA awards.

"After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor's Version) in any category at this year's upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," according to a Republic Records representative. "Fearlesshas already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."



