Is this even healthy for domestic abuse victims? Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson - her abusive husband, were spotted together the moment the latter was released from jail, which got friends and family worried.

According to E!, an eyewitness saw the two together having a good time with friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood California on Saturday, July 17.

According to the said insider, members of their group appeared to be enjoying beers and even dancing. With reports of how domestic abuse victims being lured back to their unhealthy relationships with their abusers for years, loved ones were naturally agitated about this news.

While this got family, friends and fans worried, Brian himself came froward to share some details to the news outlet as to why they were spending time together, and why for everyone, this could be a healthy decision.

Brian has shared some exclusive details with E! News to clarify the nature of their outing and what transpired during the said bonding with friends.

"To clarify, I was enjoying a Miller 'Latte' [slang for Miller Lite], and Hayden was not drinking," Brian explained. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved. Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

He added, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

A source close to Hayden, 31, has also told E! News that the "Nashville" actress is much more focused on her sobriety and her relationship with her daughter. In line with this focus, she is striving to heal from her relationship with Brian.

"Hayden is open to forgiving Brian and starting a new chapter, despite her loved ones concerns," said this insider. "Hayden has a huge heart and wants to see the best in everyone," the source added.

In can be remembered that back in July 2020, Brian was arrested because of charges of domestic violence and assault against him. He was sentenced to 45 days in county jail.

The actress already has 6-year-old daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko. At the time her abuse broke out, the actress shared a message on her social media.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she wrote on Instagram. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life," she even said.

