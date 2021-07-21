Known as the proud and incredulous mother of six children, Hilaria Baldwin took some time to address troll comments claiming she's not the real mom. The hurtful comments reportedly resulted from her not having the same skin color as her youngest daughter Lucia.

Baldwin went from a sweetheart among moms to being a constant victim of trolls, following her recent scandals. But while she was quite chill against those other times that she was being lambasted, she's not taking comments from trolls about her children, and her maternity, sitting down.

"I know, I know, sleuths," the Living Clearly Method author, 37, wrote on her Wednesday, July 21, Instagram Story (via US Weekly), alongside a photo of herself and Lucia, just 4-months-old. "My skin is darker and my kids' is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas."

She also claimed that the trolls certainly are too unoccupied with their own lives.

The former yoga instructor, whose eldest is just 7, concluded, "I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands."

Hilaria shares Carmen, 7, Leonardo, 6, Rafael, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 10 months, and Lucia with the A-list actor Alec Baldwin.

Apart from the color of their skin, one reason why some hateful comments are being made against the proud mom is because the youngest child was welcomed in February via surrogate.

It can be recalled that Lucia arrived five months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo. This seemed too weird for some haters and trolls. No doubt though that it is quite a unique situation. This is why the "Mom Brain" podcast cohost even reflected on the experience via Instagram.

"Two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," she captioned a photo of the siblings in March. "Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing - we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives - almost like twins, we love you so much."

