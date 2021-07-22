After being involved in a messy "love traingle" rumor, Kristin Cavallari is clearing the air and addressing the situation.

Recently, an Instagram gossip page called DeuxMoi claims that the "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover is having an affair with Cavallari and Paige Desorbo.

Now, Cavallari is taking to the social media platform to address the gossip calling it "bullsh*t."

"There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up, and I don't feel like I owe anybody an explanation. Normally, I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about the year now." she stated. (via Daily Mail UK)

She mentioned an Instagram gossip page saying that she's involved in a trio love affair; Cavallari clarified that none of these is true.

The reality star reveals that she's not currently in a relationship and hasn't dated anybody in the past few months.

The "Uncommon James" CEO continued clearing the air by saying she never dated either Austen Kroll and Craig Conover and never will.

"I'm not dating anybody, I can assure you of that," she added.

Since last year, the three have been a center of romance controversy; all of them denied all the rumors.

DeuxMoi Hits Back

Following Cavallari's statement, DeuxMoi explains their side of the situation, saying the "love triangle" issue they covered didn't involve Cavallari.

"I didn't say she was involved in one I said it was captivating...and it is...Craig is with KC one weekend, Paige the next...that's "captivating,"' the Instagram gossip account wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

READ NOW: Meghan Markle Expected To Write 'Fascinating' Memoir Following Prince Harry, Expert Says

Kristin Cavallari Facing Love Triangle Rumors Amid Messy Divorce

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced their divorce last year; the case is not yet finalized as the two were reportedly feuding due to financial issues.

Per E! News, Cutler is seeking half ownership of Cavallari's business venture called "Uncommon James."

The business is a marital asset as the brand was established while they were married.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the pair should agree on the percentage of the value they're both getting from the brand. If both of them disagree, the court will be the one to decide.

At the time of this writing, there is still no update on what will happen to their business.

READ ALSO: Timothy Hutton Innocent? Actor To Face 'No Charge' For Controversial Rape Allegations [DETAILS]