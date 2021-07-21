Timothy Hutton, popularly known from the Fox drama series "Almost Family," will not face any criminal charges after being accused of rape that took place in 1983.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the actor has been officially cleared by law enforcement over a complaint against him.

Hutton's legal counsel, Attorney Joshua Rosenberg, detailed that the actor's accuser lacks "support and proof" from her claims.

On July 7, the lead prosecutor decided that the case is considered closed.

In 2019, Canadian former child actress and ex-model Sera Johntson filed a criminal complaint with the Vancouver police regarding an incident when the actor was filming the movie "Iceman" in 1984.

Johntson claims that she met Hutton at Granville Island and was later invited to the actor's hotel, where they had drinks throughout the evening. The model alleges the actor raped her while a friend watched the incident.

The accuser revealed that she faked her age when she met Hutton, saying she's 17 years old even though she's just 14.

Per the outlet, the age of consent in Canada is 16 years old, but when the incident took place in 1983, it was only 14 years old.

Johnston claims she told Hutton that the sexual act is not a good idea and her mother would not be happy about it. She also revealed that the actor's friend also allegedly raped her.

Per Buzzfeed News, the woman claims that she begged the two to stop the sexual act as "it hurt like hell," and she felt extreme pain. She described the situation as "absoulutely horrible."

Timothy Hutton Denies The Allegations

Per the actor's representatives, they claim that Hutton had never met the woman and will not focus his time dignifying the allegations against him.

In addition, Hutton's team stated that the woman filed a "false" complaint to extort money from him.

"provided salacious, heinous, and graphic details of this made-up sexual encounter that supposedly occurred 36 years ago. Although these were disgusting details any smut fiction writer could conjure up." they added.

Hutton's legal counsel advised Johnston to settle; she initially agreed to get $135,000 but later scrapped the offer.

When asked about why she did not come forward at the time, she revealed that she "blamed herself and wanted to move forward."

Johnston claims Harvey Weinstein's accuser inspired her to file a complaint that's why she hired her legal counsel, Jeff Herman.

Who Is Timothy Hutton?

The actor is known in the industry for appearing in various TV shows and movies. He bagged the best-supporting actor award at the 1981 Oscars.

Hutton also appeared on the Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," "How to Get Away With Murder," and more.

