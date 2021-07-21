Prince Harry has recently announced that he is coming out with a memoir, but his wife Meghan Markle is also tipped and expected to write one of her own.

The Duchess of Sussex has already made her literary debut with an illustrated book for kids titled "The Bench."

But with the Duke of Sussex announcing his memoir, speculation has heightened that the former "Suits" star will also be writing a memoir.

According to Professor Jonathan Shalit, who is the founder of InterTalent Rights Group, a memoir about Meghan Markle's life could be "fascinating."

He explained to Newsweek that the 39-year-old "got a great story to tell."

"I think the world's very interested in their story so I think there could be a Meghan memoir, but I suspect much of Harry's story will include Meghan's story, they've become intertwined."

Shalit also mentioned how Meghan is a very successful actress and is loved by many people across the globe.

He also pointed out that the Duchess could take advice from Barack and Michelle Obama, who released their memoirs in the past.

He said, "The Obamas would be very good people to take advice from, they've set exemplary standards around the world."

"So, if the Obamas are advising them then I think they are getting advice from some very wise people."

Prince Harry's Book Release Date

There is no exact release date yet for Prince Harry's upcoming book. But it is expected to hit the shelves in late 2022.

The 36-year-old dad of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana released a statement saying he is writing his memoir, not as a royal or a prince but "as the man I have become."

He further went on to say, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."

"I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Prince William Announces Book News As Well

After Prince Harry's memoir announcement, his older brother Prince William also shared book news of his own.

He revealed he is writing the introduction for the book about the Earthshot Prize, "Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet."

It is co-authored by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, who are the former executive director of international conservation charity WWE and award-winning director, respectively.

The book will be published ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for Oct. 17, 2021.

