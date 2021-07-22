Meghan Markle is going to face another embarrassment this time around.

Her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is reportedly going to be joining the Australian version of "Big Brother."

The 54-year-old was recently spotted at Sydney Airport before going into a hotel for the mandatory quarantine for 14 days before he can appear on "Big Brother VIP."

Though the news is being massively speculated, as of writing, it still hasn't been confirmed by Channel Seven, the broadcaster behind the show.

They told the Daily Mail Australia, "We are not commenting on speculation about the cast of 'Big Brother VIP.' All will be revealed soon and Big Brother is looking forward to meeting the new collection of housemates."

It is also being speculated further that Meghan Markle's brother will replace Katie Hopkins on the show, removed from Australia after posting videos mocking the Australian quarantine process.

The controversial star had her Australian visa revoked and then landed in the UK just this week.

If Thomas Markle Jr. joins the show, he will be joining Caitlyn Jenner, who will reportedly be getting $500,000 just for her appearance. Thomas' salary on the show is currently unknown.

Filming for "Big Brother" has yet to start, but it is reported that it will begin soon. The show is based at Sydney Olympic Park.

Construction for the purpose-built complex is also about to begin despite the ban on building works in the city after the producers were granted special permission.

The exact air date is unknown, but it may be at some point later this year.

Thomas Jr., a window fitter who lives in Grant's Pass, Oregon, currently doesn't have a relationship with the Duchess of Sussex or her husband Prince Harry or their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

He shares a father with the former "Suits" actress, just like their sister Samantha.

Both siblings have been vocal in their criticism of their former royal sister, stating she has "forgotten her roots" and is labeled a "phoney."

The last time he saw the royal renegade was in 2011, telling German publication Bild that he believed Meghan was now a "changed person."

Thomas, Thomas Jr., and Samantha were not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

