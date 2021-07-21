Prince Harry just announced that he would be releasing his memoir published by Penguin Random House.

Now, it seems like his older brother, the heir to the throne, Prince William, also announced that he's releasing a book of his own.

The Duke of Cambridge is writing the introduction to "Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet."

The book will highlight the earth's biggest environmental challenges today and inspiring solutions so people could face them.

Per their statement, "The urgency of the environmental challenges facing our world while also providing readers with inspirational case studies of the great solutions happening globally to repair our planet.

It is co-authored by former World Wide Fund for Nature executive director Colin Butfield and director Jonnie Hughes.

The book will be the definitive book for The Earthshot Prize, the ambitious award program established by the Duke of Cambridge to amplify and incentivize keeping the earth healthy in the next ten years.

Starting 2021 until 2030, the prize will be given to successful plans that would follow its key goals: protect and restore nature, clean air, revive oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix the climate.

But "Earthshot" was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot," the late president's mobilization of the scientific community to put Americans on the moon.

Additionally, the book will also come with a five-part BBC One series set to be released this fall.

Meanwhile, Prince William's book will be published a year before Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, a tentative 2022 release.

According to Penguin's announcement, the Duke of Sussex's book is going to be "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Prince Harry also said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

The British royal family is likely to be expecting new revelations following Prince Harry's claims in his and his wife Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview last March.

According to royal author Penny Junor, "The family must be despairing, this is a man who they all love and he seems to be doing his best to embarrass and damage his family."

She also believes that it's too early for the Prince to write "a proper memoir."

"I imagine it is self-justification and it's exploring himself, and finding himself, but it's going to be, I suspect, at other people's expense."

