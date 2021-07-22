Longtime NFL coach, Greg Knapp, has died at the age of 58 following a biking accident.

Knapp sustained various injuries after a vehicle collided with him at San Ramon, California, on Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital and stayed over the weekend.

According to Jef Sperbeck, as reported by TMZ, the NFL coach has been unconscious since the tragic incident; he never woke up.

"On Sat. July 17th Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother." Mike Klis of News9 reported.

The Raiders are saddened and stunned to hear of the passing of Greg Knapp, who served as offensive coordinator over two stints with the Silver and Black.



The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Coach Knapp’s family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EdU6TGOncF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 22, 2021

Per Yahoo News, his bicycle was struck at around 2:49 p.m. last Saturday.

According to authorities, the unnamed driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident; the outlet reported the driver has been cooperating with police officials.

At the time of this writing, no further information was released on whether the driver would appear in court or be charged.

Fans, Athletes, NFL Teams Pay Tribute To The Late Coach

Following his untimely death, many supporters took to Twitter to share their deepest condolences to the coach's family and pay tribute to him.

"Greg Knapp was everything that was amazing about asst coaches in the NFL-investment. He invested is me and so many others with a joy that was so rare. Devastating news for his family. My prayers of comfort are with his family." former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky wrote.

"We will all remember "Knapper" for his kindness, humor and fun-loving approach to life. We're sending our deepest condolences to the entire Knapp family." Denver Broncos tweeted.

"RIP Coach Greg Knapp. Always enjoyed our conversations on and off the field. Awesome person," Super Bowl champion Brandon McManus wrote.

Greg Knapp's NFL Career

Knapp spent the majority of his life working at the National Football League as a coach.

His career span over 23 years working for the league; Knapp coached with seven different franchises. He won a Super Bowl in 2016 as a quarterback coach for Denver Broncos.

The coach is involved with Atlanta Falcons, Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and more. He was also an offensive coordinator of various playing teams.

