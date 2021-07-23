JK Rowling officially revealed in "The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed" broadcast that she didn't use her name for all her "Harry Potter" books as she was scared of his ex-husband.

According to Daily Mail UK, the 55-year-old author said she was a "bit paranoid" using her name "Joanne Rowling," which later chose her initials due to his "difficult" marriage with Jorge Arantes.

She said, "I actually had a restraining order out against my ex-husband so as we got nearer to publication I thought maybe I will just publish this under a different name, I'll have a pen name, that'll be great."

The novelist behind the "Harry Potter" series also previously said that people persuaded her to use her initials so that the creations she made are appealing for all genders.

JK Rowling's Full Story Behind Her Pen Name

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage asked JK Rowling in an interview for BBC Radio 4 if the initials she used were a recommendation from the publisher.

And Miss Rowling responded, "Partly right, I've actually never said part of this before, it is true that my publisher felt that this was a book that boys would also like and they were definitely keen to 'unisex' me a bit."

The HP novelist confessed on the show, "I actually wanted to be published under a completely different name because I'd come out of this very difficult marriage and I was a little bit paranoid."

"It was silly really because my ex-husband knew what I'd been writing, he never read it but we had talked about it so if he ever heard about it I suppose he would know it was me," she also added.

The writer said that she did not imagine her books to be successful, and she became "a little bit paranoid" at that time as she did not think of becoming a massive hit.

Miss Rowling said it 'suited' her to have a pen name.

READ ALSO: JK Rowling Canceled: Author Receives MASSIVE Disapproval After Transphobic Tweets

JK Rowling's Life Behind Writing

According to this article, Rowling has a 27-year-old daughter with TV reporter Jorge Arantes, Jessica.

After her divorce from her first husband for 18 months, she married Scottish doctor Neil Murray in 2001 and had two children together.

During the podcast, Rowling brought along two rare artifacts from her writing career in the form of "minuscule, very old notebooks" from her early work on boy wizard Harry.



The 500 million books seller Rowling also admitted she almost considered them too private to bring on to the show.

The author has attracted criticism for her stance on transgender issues, said it is doubtful she will ever write a memoir, blaming her often imperfect recollection of events.

READ MORE: JK Rowling Transphobia: Author Reveals Own Assault in Apology But THIS Backfires