JK Rowling Canceled: Author Receives MASSIVE Disapproval After Transphobic Tweets

JK Rowling, the best-selling author of the popular "Harry Potter" series, received massive hate from netizens and LGBTQ groups due to her transphobic tweets.

On Sunday, Rowling came under fire after posting a series of degrading tweets on sex and gender that stirred another feud with LGBTQ supporters and advocates.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction," Rowling wrote. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

She then followed it with a rather sarcastic and rethoric question on what people should call those people who menstruate.

"People who menstruate. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling asked while attaching an online op-ed article titled "Creating a More Equal Post-Covid-19 World for People Who Menstruate."

Because of her "insensitive" Twitter update that reached her 14.5 million followers, she received thousands of mixed responses on the platform -- even propelling her to the trending topics.

Most people said that even though the "Harry Potter" series gave them a reason to live, they cannot tolerate that she is becoming the worst anti-transgender activist.

Other netizens even compared her to "Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan, who is not transphobic.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) also slammed the author's claims by retweeting a statement posted last December that says, "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

"You're a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender?" musician Brad Walsh tweeted. "The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It's incredibly disappointing."

Rowling Responded!

The amount of hate tweets became too overwhelming for JK Rowling, so much so that she tried to calm them down by saying that it was ridiculous to say that she hates the LGBTQ community.

"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them," she wrote. "I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

Even though she clarified her side to make other people understand her, it was not actually the first time she received flak for her statements about gender and sex.

One time, Rowling stood up in defense of Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job after tweeting how smart people tie themselves in knots "to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women."

"Dress however you please," Rowling said at that time. "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."

