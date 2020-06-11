JK Rowling Transphobia: Author Reveals Own Assault in Apology But THIS Backfires

Author of the famous "Harry Potter" books J.K. Rowling is on fire with her recent anti-transgender comments that now she published an essay to explain her views, but it just completely backfired.

Her essay, which focused on her belief of "biological sex" and "the sex people are assigned at birth," was posted on her personal website Wednesday morning and had around 3,600 words.

J.K. Rowling intended to clarify and expound upon the statements she made about the transgender community over the weekend on her Twitter account, which triggered an uproar in the last couple of days from "Harry Potter" actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, and Katie Leung.

On Saturday, the famed author faced major backlash after tweeting a link to an article mocking the line "people who menstruate," which many pointed out was an anti-transgender thing to say, since many women don't menstruate, and some men do.

Rowling writes on her essay, "I forgot the first rule of Twitter - never, ever expect a nuanced conversation - and reacted to what I felt was degrading language about women. I spoke up about the importance of sex and had been paying the price ever since."

One of the most criticized lines from the essays he penned was her belief that transgender women shouldn't be allowed to use the female washrooms and changing rooms.

"When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman - and, as I've said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones - then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside."

J.K. Rowling also revealed that she was a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault, which triggered something for her.

"I'm mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who've been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces."

The 54-year-old continued to detail what she said that were the reasons why she felt like there was a need for her to talk about the issue, including her interests in "educating and safeguarding" as well as "freedom of speech."

Speaking more of her past experience, she said that she isn't ashamed of what happened to her, even if "they're traumatic to revisit and remember."

The "Fantastic Beasts" screenwriter also went on to say that she feels protective of her daughter from her first marriage, not wanting to "claim sole ownership of a story that belongs to her too."

Twitter users were not happy with the revelations and opinions J.K. Rowling said, with one person saying that it's dangerous and harmful for a transgender woman to be forced and housed with actual men.

"So are you saying that trans people no matter how they transition are just 'men in dresses?'" one Twitter user said in reference to an incident with the author years ago.

But not all were hating on J.K. Rowling for her comments, as some people came to her defense.

"How is being a female who is still living with the trauma of male sexual assault (as all us survivors are) not relevant to maintaining female-only spaces while we are vulnerable: toilets, changing rooms, refuges, rape crisis centers, etc.?"

