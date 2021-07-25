Kate Beckinsale has finally reunited with her daughter, Lily Sheen, after two long years apart due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is one thing that the mother has been worried since their last meet-up.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old star was photographed with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at JF Kennedy Airport in New York City on Friday, the same day the actress spoke publicly about their difficult separation.

Lily's boyfriend, David Schechter, accompanied her to pick up her mom.

Beckinsale wore a sleek black jacket above a pair of striped leggings while spending time at the airport, and this contrasted her tops with a set of white high-heeled shoes.

Kate Beckinsale On Meeting Lily

The "Underworld" franchise lead explained last week on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that she hasn't seen her daughter for the past two years due to work and the COVID restrictions.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought," she said.

She also said that they were worried because they might not be able to recognize each other after the time of being apart. "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," she also continued.

Beckinsale continued, "My daughter's 22 and looks 8. So she's like, 'I'm just worried that you're going to think I look old.' I'm like, 'I'm going to look old!'"



Even though the pandemic has stopped them from meeting, the "Jolt" actress celebrated her daughter's 22nd birthday earlier this year, posting a throwback of herself carrying Lily as a baby, according to this article.

"Well 22 you sly dog. Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented," she wrote in the caption.



Kate Beckinsale Relationship Status Overview

Beckinsale was formerly married to filmmaker Les Wiseman and shared a 22-year-old daughter with former boyfriend, actor Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale has remained close with Lily's father.

The couple's relationship initially began in 1995, where Beckinsale and Sheen worked together in a touring production of "The Seagull." Later on, the actress said her "life changed dramatically" after meeting Sheen, according to Cinema.

Following the birth of Lily, The "Van Helsing" actress famously admitted that she felt "embarrassed" during her relationship with Sheen as he never proposed.

