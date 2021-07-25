A tabloid had a strong speculation about Meghan McCain's departure for "The View" and it claims it has to do with her never-ending feud with Joy Behar. Was it true?

Early July, Megan McCain herself announced that she would leave ABC's "The View" due to the pandemic "dramatically" changing how she wants to live her life. The announcement has shocked many as her contract still has two more years to go, according to Insider.

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.”



“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021



While McCain kept on explaining she wanted to spend time with her family, Life&Style, according to Gossip.com claimed that she was trying to escape her nasty feud with Joy Behar.

Meghan McCain Exhausted Over Feud With Joy Behar?

An insider shared to the outlet that "Contrary to what people think, Meghan doesn't enjoy fighting every single day." They also said that McCain felt she was expected to be the counterpoint on every topic of conversation, but as she constantly clashes with Joy Behar in the show, they said that McCain found it "exhausting."

McCain already had her first baby delivery, and she took time reflecting, which concluded that she does not want to fight anymore.

The source also explained that McCain considered that the money was "not worth it anymore" as she gave the network four weeks' notice, plus she "wanted" to share her views without people attacking her.

READ ALSO: Is Meghan McCain Getting Fired From 'The View' After Joy Behar On-Air Spat and Meeting Walkout?

McCain vs. Behar: 'No Hard Feelings'

So, is it true Behar is the real reason McCain is ditching "The View"? Gossip Cop investigated, and this may not be indeed true.

While it is no secret that McCain often felt in contrast to her more left-leaning co-hosts, it was misleading to suggest her "feud" with Behar was the only factor for her leaving the show.

Other than that, McCain also explained that she has decided to stay with her family in Washington DC, which no longer made her feasible to be working on a New York-filmed show.

McCain's co-hosts on "The View" supported her decision, but they were far from rejoicing that she's leaving.

After she had her announcement, Behar told her, "You and I have had our disagreements, we've had our fights, we also had some drinking moments which were rather fun and interesting,"

They even appreciated McCain because she spoke her mind, and she is a "formidable opponent in many ways."

The article also said there are no hard feelings, and they are in doubt their feud was so volatile that it was the only thing chasing McCain off of the show.

READ MORE: Why Is Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'? 5 Possible People To Replace Her Explored