Hugo Millan lost his soaring career in an instant during what-should-have-been a winnable competition in his life.

The organizers of the European Talent Cup confirmed that Millan died on Sunday while riding his motorbike. The 14-year-old athlete was reportedly run over when he reached the second lap of the race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.

As reported by The Guardian, Oleg Pawelec on bike No. 5 accidentally hit him straight. Millan, who wowed the crowd by securing second place at the beginning of the race, stayed immobile on the ground. The other riders continued to drive and passed by him.

The terrifying accident came after he constantly avoided falling from his motorbike during his earlier turns.

The doctors on the scene immediately attended the motionless athlete and took him to the track's hospital. The medical team then transported him to a larger hospital via helicopter.

Unfortunately, the young rider did not make it.



MotoGP released a statement confirmed his passing, saying that Hugo Millan's cause of death was due to the injuries he sustained.

"Millan enjoying his most successful season so far in the FIM CEV Repsol, claiming several podiums to demonstrate his consistency as he competed at the front of the class," the MotoGP said.

Organizers, Riders Paid Tribute to Hugo Millan

Following the heartbreaking news, the event's organizers and Millan's competitors stopped for a moment to remember the young athlete.

Organizers FIM CEV Repsol expressed their heartbreak over the news and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race."

"My sincere condolences to his family, friends and team," six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez penned.

Millan became the second athlete to die due to a motorbike incident this year.

READ ALSO: Bob Barker Dying? TV Host Reportedly Spending Last Days After Health Battles

Before his death, Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier also passed away after a multi-rider incident happened. On ABPLive's website, Jason Dupasquier's crash video shows the rider getting hit by another contender before his body flipped multiple times on the ground.

The accident reportedly happened between Turns 9 and 10. The medical team immediately responded and transferred him to Careggi Hospital through a medical helicopter. Unfortunately, he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Before his death, he established a successful switch to circuit racing after winning the ADAC NEC Championship Moto3.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Receives IMPORTANT Marvel Advice From Tom Hiddleston