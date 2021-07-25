Simu Liu revealed that his co-Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, gave him inspiring advice before the making of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded its scope even more by choosing Simu to play the role of the Asian superhero, Shang-Chi.

Ahead of the expected success of the film, Simu spoke to Variety during the "Jungle Cruise" red carpet and revealed the advice Hiddleston gave to him.

What Tom Hiddleston Told Simu Liu

As a long-time member of the MCU, the "Loki" star wanted the actor to have an exciting experience with Marvel. Since the fame the franchise brings can be overwhelming, Hiddleston made sure he can give the MCU newbie assistance.

Per Simu, he shared a meaningful conversation with Hiddleston when Marvel Studios introduced him to the public during the Comic-Con. He also described him as a gentle and perfect human he ever met.

"And he was just like, 'You've got to enjoy it, you've got to just accept the good with all the other stuff, and just accept the fact that if you go on vacation somewhere to a random island, that people are still gonna know where you're from. Because that is how far-reaching and pervasive Marvel movies are,'" he quoted.

The 32-year-old actor called the advice something "beautiful." Still, he made sure that he was well-informed of the changes and lifestyle differences as he officially joined the franchise.

For instance, Hiddleston himself experienced the same life-changing moments with Marvel. When he joined the team for "Thor" in 2011, he was also a newcomer who did not know how the MCU works.

However, over the years, he became one of the most sought-after characters despite having shorter screentime compared to the main superheroes.

His power expanded even more when he began the first season of his first standalone series "Loki" on Disney+.

Simu will also experience this skyrocketing fame once he starts playing the major role in the movie. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" will explore the story of Simu's character after walking away from the criminal organization launched by his father.

Simu works with several award-winning Hollywood stars, including Benedict Wong, Meng'er Zhang, and Fala Chen, among others.

