The Norwegian beach handball women's team recently became a center of controversy for their chosen attire to play the game. Following this, singer Pink sends her helping hand.

According to People, the Norwegian Handball Federation is fining the women's team for $1,765.28 for wearing "improper clothing."

This comes after the team opted for thigh-length elastic shorts instead of wearing the imposed bikini bottoms to protect their body parts as they play in the sand during the European Beach Handball Championships.

Following this, the three-time Grammy-winning songstress offered help and protested about the situation.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform." she wrote on Twitter.

"The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up." she added.

The "The Truth About Love" hitmaker's tweet garnered almost 80,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans.

According to the replies, one fan stated that the NHF requires women to wear bikini bottoms "with a close fit & cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg, and bikini bottoms cannot be longer than 4 inches."

Other supporters also allege that the NHF is doing this for "commercial reasons" as they want to keep "viewers" to garner more sponsors and money.

At the time of this writing, the Norwegian Beach Handball team has not responded to the singer's offer.

Not The First Time Pink Made a Grand Gesture

Last year, Pink revealed that she had COVID-19 during the first few months of lockdown.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," the "Blow Me One Last Kiss" hitmaker wrote. (via Rolling Stone)

After she and her daughter recovered, the singer made a grand gesture and pledged to donate $1 million to COVID-related funds. $500,000 goes to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund, where she worked for almost two decades.

The donated amount aims to make COVID19 testing more accessible. "we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." she added.

