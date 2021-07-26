"Jeopardy!" is yet to find the permanent host to replace Alex Trebek, but the search cannot pick a perfect one ever.

Nearly one year since Trebek passed away, "Jeopardy!" still follows its guest-hosting gigs for celebrities until they can hire a permanent replacement for the late host. Among the guest hosts that appeared on the screen is LeVar Burton, and he currently stands as people's top pick.

Still, he addressed the viewers' petition again and explained that, while he can permanently host the show, he can never really replace Trebek.

Alex Trebek Irreplaceable?

Speaking on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Burton expressed his gratitude toward his fans for supporting him in his stint. He also detailed how the overwhelming support made him a "beneficiary of amazing grace."

According to the 64-year-old actor and TV host, the viewers of the game show who grew up watching "Reading Rainbow" want him to do something for them by serving "Jeopardy!"

"This is what I've been doing my entire career, for 45 years I've tried to use the medium of television to do more than just entertain," he said. "I know that we have the opportunity, when we do it with consciousness, to inform, to enlighten, to educate, to even uplift ourselves with the stories we tell one another."

"I just went out there and tried to bring as much Levar to the moment as I could." – @levarburton on guest hosting @jeopardy. https://t.co/jZbM5VlgY9 pic.twitter.com/JEwf4l8Vyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2021

Despite his familiarity with game shows like "Jeopardy!" he noted that experiencing the show made him realize something about Trebek.

Per Burton, everyone can surely fill in for the late host. However, no one can surely replace him wholly.

As to why he thinks so, the veteran star said that regardless of his standard of excellence, it will never be enough to go through beyond what Trebek reached. In addition, the late host's 37 years of hosting perfect the mastery no one can instantly copy.

Still, the "Star Trek" actor unceasingly expressed his desire to continue what Trebek started. Aside from "Good Morning America," he also told The New York Times magazine that it would hurt him if he fails to score the position.

As a long-time fan of "Jeopardy!", he reportedly wanted to host the show since it feels like "the right thing" he should do. Before starting his guest-hosting stint, LeVar Burton spent his life watching the show even before Trebek came in, especially when Art Fleming began the show in the 1960s and 1970s.

