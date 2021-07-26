Following the time when Andrew Spencer felt his first heartbreak with Katie Thurston, numerous sources stated that the "The Bachelorette" star could return to the show after successfully changing her mind.

With the hometown dates from show's Season 17, Katie made some difficult elimination decisions where she set her own rules and followed her gut in sending her suitors home, according to this article.

During the July 19 episode of the ABC television series, Katie doubted whether she made the right choice not to give Andrew Spencer the last rose. She proceeded with Greg Grippo, Michael Allio, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

After that, Katie said a shocking goodbye to Andrew.

Katie Thurston and Andrew As Fan-Favorites

The 30-year-old bank marketing manager had formed a genuine bond with Andrew since Season 17, yet she was immediately determined to have moved her relationships more quickly with other contestants.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old football player has always been paired with Katie throughout the season, expecting that he would receive her final rose.

Even though Andrew did not receive a rose or a hometown date, he offered Katie a note saying, "Does Andrew come back?"

"The hard part is that I am building stronger connections," Katie told the ousted suitor following his elimination while saying that he deserves more than what she can give.

The star later admitted to a producer that it became the first time she was not "fully confident" in her decision on the show.

Andrew Spencer Bids Farewell

Before he left the show, Andrew visited Katie for a happy goodbye. He wrote her a note, which stated that he would be waiting for Katie to change her mind. This note worked!

When Katie offered Andrew to come back on the show, he declined by saying, "I wanted my future wife to choose me, I wasn't chosen, so I had to say no."

Though Andrew did technically come back to "The Bachelorette" after his elimination for closure, he did not choose to stay.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he also admitted that he did not want to come back on "dating" in front of the cameras anymore, adding that Andrew already knew that Katie had better connections with other people.

The star also mentioned that the breakup and going back to the show was challenging, "I just let her know like, 'Hey, I don't wanna do this Bachelor process anymore. So if you want to possibly continue this outside of that, I would definitely be open to it.' That's what I meant when I wrote that on the card."

"For me to jump back in knowing I'm already behind, it was just something I didn't want to put my heart through again," he added.

After the fan-favorite's breakup, fans began calling for the professional athlete to be named the next Bachelor lead.



