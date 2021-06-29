Trista Sutter Breaks Down After Discovering Husband Ryan’s Shocking Health Diagnosis

Reality TV personality Trista Sutter shared the reason for her husband's year-long suffering in a podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Laconetti called "Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous."

The first-ever "Bachelorette" star Trista married Ryan Sutter, which she met on the show in 2003.

Just as the couple has been living well for the following years with their children, in November 2020, Trista announced her husband had been sick and "struggling" with a mystery illness for months, per US Magazine.

May 2021, the couple finally received an update and answers about Ryan's year-long health battle after he previously told his Instagram followers that he was suffering with his sickness.

Trista Sutter Shares Her Suffering Amid Husband's Disease In Pandemic

On her visit on the said podcast, Trista discussed how she has been coping with her situation.

The wife admitted, "not because I want any attention on me...I want him to be better. I want him to wake up feeling great. I want him to be able to spend time with our family and make memories. And when you don't feel good, it just takes away from life."

Trista reiterated, "I'm not doing great... I've been struggling for sure."

The mom of two admitted that there had been a lot going on between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and raising her kids, Maxwell and Blakesley.

"And trying to be happy for my kids. They're 12 and 13, and they're relatively independent, but I want them to have a great summer and for them to have a great school year, so my focus has to be on them."

Back in May, Trista said similar sentiments about Ryan's illness which the doctors revealed to be Lyme disease.

Trista's Husband, Ryan Sutter Remains Positive Despite Health Struggles

"It's been hard," Trista shared on her Better Etc. Podcast. "It's a really difficult thing to see the person that you love most in this world struggling."

She also added, "And he's a big strong guy, and to see him get emotional and feel helpless in a way in that all I could do was really advocate for him. So, that's what I did."

Along with Ryan's diagnosis, the former "Bachelorette" contestant explained that he also contracted COVID-19 and experienced other health issues that affected his immune system.

He shared, "I'm very thankful for where we are and for everyone who's helped us get there, whether that's doctors, our family support or even all the people that have written in on social media or in other avenues."

