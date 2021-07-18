Kaitlyn Bristowe went over on Instagram on July 17 as she posted a video of herself in tears through a "lonely" moment over the weekend.

The former lead cast of the ABC reality dating franchise and now a co-host for the show, Kaitlyn said her show of emotion came after she spoke to her father in Canada.

The former Bachelorette broke down in tears over being away from home and her loved ones. She also shared a selfie of herself crying with the caption, "My tear tattoo fits perfectly," followed by a series of candid videos.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Struggles With Isolation

As reported by US Weekly, Bristowe explained to her followers in her story that she had been "so emotional the last few days."

"I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm just feeling so lonely."

Season 11 "Bachelorette" star also felt sad because her beau, Jason Tartick, was also out for his family vacation, which the star missed due to work commitments.

"I used to put on Family Guy to cheer me up if I was ever sad, and now I just find it stupid," Bristowe said as she also revealed how hard it is being away from her close friends and, of course, her family.

Bristowe said that aside from her father, she also contacted her mother, niece, and nephew. "It's just been so long since I've seen them, and I know you guys know how close I am with all of them."

Kaitlyn Bristowe Still Having A Hard Time With Hate

Bristowe still has not gotten through fan backlash lately because of her looks.



The TV star even defended herself in June from a critic who said she looked "different."

According to Page Six, the "Off the Vine" podcast host said, "6 years since I was on the show, Browlift, brow micro-blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh, and I put on some weight," she wrote on social media at the time.

Unfortunately, the star also revealed that her messages were filled with negativity more than anything else.

As an exchange to get over her situation, the "Dewed It" founder asked for series or movie recommendations from her fans that would help her get distracted from her unhappy feelings.

