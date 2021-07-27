The co-founder and drummer of the heavy metal band Slipknot, Joey Jordison, died on Monday, July 26, at the age of 46.

A statement from Jordison's family was released which updated the fans and the public regarding his death.

Rolling Stone reported, the statement says, "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music."

Other than that, Joey's family asked for the public's respect and understanding for their peace and privacy during this difficult time and they intend to hold a private funeral service.

Joey Jordison Cause of Death

The family's statement never disclosed the cause of death, although it was said that he died "peacefully in his sleep."

It can be remembered though that the drummer left Slipknot in 2013 amid "personal reasons." By 2016, he finally revealed at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards that his reason for departure was actually because of a neurological disease. "I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs," according to NME.

He explained that he could not play anymore that time and explained, "It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym and I got myself back in fucking therapy, to fucking beat this sh-t."

At the time, he said he was rededicating himself to music once again as he joined a new band called Vimic.

Moments after the announcement, fans and friends already shared their tribute online to the late drummer.

Joey Jordison has passed away, this feels unreal. He will always be my favorite member of Slipknot. Rest easy Joey. 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/PX5raYALFG — frankie ⛓🏴🧷 (@itajunluvr) July 27, 2021

RIP Joey Jordison ❤️

he was the reason i got into slipknot, without him i wouldnt be surrounded by the people i love most. youre an inspiration to me and many others. we miss you joey. pic.twitter.com/R7hqpek1Fp — chris fehn ⓪ 28 (@weinbergthinker) July 27, 2021

Joey Jordison's Music Career

According to Variety, Slipknot debuted in December 1995. The group was formed by Nathan Jonas "Joey" Jordison, along with the late bassist Paul Gray, and their percussionist Shawn Crahan which became the early members of the group.

The group self-released its debut album, "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.," a year later its debut, with vocalist Corey Taylor replacing original singer Anders Colsefni several months later.

By the early 2000s, Slipknot became one of the biggest hard rock bands in the world. They worked with Rick Rubin on their 2004 third effort, "Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses" and got their first Grammy in 2006.

However, internal problems remained, as Gray's death happened due to drug overdose in 2010. They were uncertain whether to continue, but touring never stopped and they continued working on their album.

