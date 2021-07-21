Eric Clapton straight up said that he would not appear at any venues which required attendees that they have already been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Rolling Stone, the English rock and blues guitarist issued his statement after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement, July 19, that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and venues.

Film producer and architect Robin Monotti announced Clapton's statement in a Telegram account, who was also skeptical of the vaccine and expressed other doubts about the UK government's response to the pandemic.

This followed after Clapton previously shared a message about his "disastrous" health experience after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Monotti's Telegram page.

Eric Clapton, Why The Sudden Threat?

The announcement regarding Eric Clapton's concert came after UK Prime Minister's shared a piece of strict information to the public.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that social gatherings lift, nightclubs must have the public show their COVID vaccine passes from the UK's National Health Service upon entry for everyone, strictly applied for people aged 18 above, per Variety.

"Our advice remains that the benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca outweigh the risks in the majority of people. It is still vitally important that people come forward for their vaccination when invited to do so," the announcement continued.

Clapton's following scheduled shows in the United Kingdom will still be held in May 2022, where he will be playing in Royal Albert Hall in London for two days.

But aside from that, the singer has numerous North American concert dates to come scheduled starting in September 2021.

Eric Clapton's Announcement Regarding His Concert

In the said statement from Clapton, "Following the PM's announcement on Monday July 19 2021, I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own."

The statement continued as it said, "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The message was followed by Clapton's anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison, "Stand and Deliver."

Aside from the announcement, Clapton's representative did not immediately open for a request on another comment regarding the issue.

