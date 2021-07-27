Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared a fact during their "Armchair Expert" podcast visit that they only gave their kids baths as infants when they could "see the dirt on them."

They visited Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast to discuss how they got into cryptocurrency and their projects with NFT. However, the talk started with them casually sharing how frequent they shower.

The "Friends With Benefits" actress said, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway." Kunis spent the first seven years of her life in Ukraine, according to Page Six.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever," Kunis referenced their currently below 10-years old children Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

Kutcher-Kunis Agrees With Dax Shepard Regarding Cleansing

The couple nodded to Dax Shepard's theory that people "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day."

"That's how we feel about our children," the 37-year-old mother said. Her husband for six years followed, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The host of the podcast Dax Shepard later noted that along with his wife, Kristen Bell, they used to bathe their daughters Lincoln and Delta every day as "part of a nighttime routine," but they stopped as soon as they got older.

The pair eventually shared that they both wash their faces. Kutcher emphasized that he does a workout cleanse "to get all the salts out," and Kunis cleans her face twice daily.

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Method Also Agreed By Dermatologists

According to this article, Mayo Clinic suggested parents must wash their babies three times a week until they become mobile.

The American Dermatology Association also recommended that children aged 6 to 11 should bathe at least one or two times a week, with daily showers beginning as they reach puberty.

The Iowa-born and raised Ashton Kutcher offered no such rationale and shared that he washes his armpits and crotch daily, "and nothing else ever."

The couple did not specify in the podcast if this claimed routine has changed after their children also grew up.

