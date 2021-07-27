Good news for "Riverdale" fans! Continuation for season 5 is on the way after taking a four-month hiatus from streaming platforms and TV.

WARNING: MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD

The hit CW series is back after a cliffhanging episode 10, which left fans with numerous questions about the characters.

The show unveiled a new poster for the show, which features the main characters walking out of the iconic "Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe" in the foggy, mysterious town.

According to Comic Book, the "Archie Comics-based" series had unveiled numerous plot twists throughout its first ten episodes.

Toni Topaz's (played by Vanessa Morgan) pregnancy, Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews' short-lived hookups (Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa), and Jughead Jones' abduction (Cole Sprouse).

The big question is: what can fans expect on episode 11?

MINOR SPOILERS: Episode 11 Will Be More Violent?

Per The Cinemaholic, the upcoming episode will pick up where it left fans hanging. Jughead Jones will remain missing as his friends and possible love interest, Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook), continues to look for him after his mysterious disappearance.

Archie Andrews will also face a mysterious shooter that will give him a gruesome flashback when encountering the Black Hood in the past.

The town of Riverdale will remain cruel and violent as Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) continues to trash the community for his greedy intentions.

Episode 10 Recap

In case fans forgot what happened during "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man," the episode left viewers hanging after Hiram Lodge blasts a prison wall as he intentionally wants criminals to lure around town.

Cheryl Blossom's maple forest (Madelaine Petsch) was burned down by Reggie Mantle (Charles Mantle) after she refused to sell the property to Lodge.

Charles and Chic, Betty Cooper's enemies, also broke out of prison to seek violence in her household. The pair married in the family's living room holding them at gunpoint.

Jughead Jones has been gathering information for his research on supernatural creatures around the town. For him to overcome writer's block, he took psychedelic mushrooms that gave him hallucinations.

Following this, when Tabitha Tate returns, she was shocked to find out that Jones was missing.

"Riverdale's" new episode will air on August 11.

