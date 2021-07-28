An 18-year old was found dead in Los Angeles Theater while watching "The Forever Purge" with her TikToker friend.

"The Forever Purge" is the fifth installment of the horror movie series, which involves an alternative reality where murder is legal.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the killing happened on Monday night at The Regal Edwards Corona Crossing RPX theater.

Officers who were near 2650 Tuscany Street received a dispatch call around 11:45 PM and immediately responded.

The police found the two victims- a 19-year old boy and an 18-year old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

Source reported that the girl died at the scene while her male friend was rushed to a nearby hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

The Corona Police Department has made no arrests and stated, "we are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation."

The case is being worked on by the Forensic Services of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau.

'The Forever Purge' Victims Identity Revealed

"The Forever Purge" victims were identified as 18-year old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year old Anthony Barajas.

The New York Post reported that the teenagers purchased tickets for the 9:30 PM time slot of the movie.

Their bodies were found in the empty theater as the cleaning staff came in after the final screening of the day.

"During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," said Kailyn Dillion, an employee of the Regal Edwards Crossing theater.

Dillion informed authorities that the establishment performs standard daily security bag checks and securities found no weapon upon entrance.

"Unfortunately, I'm not sure if [the gun] just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt." said the employee.

The investigators did not recover any weapon or firearm at the scene of the murder.

TikTok Star with 1 Million Followers Now on Life Support

Anthony Barajas is a TikTok personality who has more than 1 million followers on the entertainment app.



Sources have reported that the teen has been on life support since Tuesday as police officials hunt for a possible suspect.

"We have no information to lead us to believe there is an active threat to our community or any surrounding community right now," said Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis.

Rylee Goodrich, who attended Grand Canyon University in Arizona returned home for summer break, was discovered dead.

"You don't expect to get home from work and then find out that your cousin was shit in the back of the head," said Ashley Cole.

A Go Fund Me Page has been created to assist the family of Rylee Goodrich in their expenses for her funeral.

