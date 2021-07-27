Sammi Giancola is officially back on the market as she confirmed she broke up with long-term fiance Christian Biscardi.

The celebrity made her announcement on TikTok as she casually films herself doing a latest trend.

People reported that the music used in the viral TikTok challenge is Hoàng Read's "The Magic Bomb (Extended Mix)."

Sammi tackled three questions by fans in the video, one of which which asked if she was coming back to "Jersey Shore," and if she was single and happy.

The reality starlet had answered "No" to the first one and "Yes" to the last two questions. The video garnered over 270 thousand hearts and more than 4,000 comments.

Sammi's TikTok Confirms Jersey Shore Appearance

The former "Jersey Shore" sweetheart hit two birds with one stone with the TikTok video she recently posted. Although she has blatantly denied her re-appearance in the reality television show, her fans are still clinging to hope because of previous "hints."

Avid watchers of the reality show have been speculating Sammi's return for the longest time, especially recently. According to sources, the public figure has been spotted several times in Jersey and has been sharing it on social media.



Sammi posted beach videos of Ocean City where her boardwalk business- Sweetheart Coast boutique, can be found.

The star had also interacted with a fan by liking their comment on one of her TikToks, "I miss Sammi please return to Jersey Shore one time."

It's time to accept that Sammi will never return to "Jersey Shore" and that she's single again.

READ ALSO: Did Sammi Giancola Break up with Fiance Christian Biscardi? Here are the Clues

Fans React to News About Single Sammi

Fans took their opinions on Sammi's breakup with Christian Biscardi to Twitter as they unanimously decided to support her.

Some fans are more affected by the breakup than Sammi, "Aww Sammi sweetheart confirmed she is single now. I'm hurt."

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

aww sammi sweetheart confirmed she is single now. im hurt

— shalissa (@celiadinero) July 27, 2021

While others are living for the star's newfound freedom, "Sammi Sweetheart has been, is, and always will be THAT B-TCH."

Sammi Sweetheart has been, is, and always will be THAT BITCH — Maggie 🐉🌞 (@MaggieHahn10) July 25, 2021



"I think we all owe Sammi sweetheart an apology," tweeted one person who expressed that sorries are needed but for what exactly?

I think we all owe sammi sweetheart an apology — kyle (@millions4lgbt) July 27, 2021

"Sammi sweetheart is single now and I know Ronnie's slimy ass is gonna try it stay strong girl," joked a fan.

sammi sweetheart is single now and I know Ronnies slimy ass is gonna try it stay strong girl — a (@locolyssa) July 27, 2021



READ MORE: '90 Days Fiance' FAKE! Fans Call Out Stacey and Florian on Staged Instagram Stories