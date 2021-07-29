Lizzo is clearing her name after a hilarious rumor circulated online that she accidentally killed someone during a concert.

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker recently took to TikTok to explain her side and shut down the false accusations against her.

"It's a lie first of all. I've never stage dived in my life, and b**** how? Like, killed somebody?" the singer said (watch the full TikTok video below)

"Y'all really going to put that on my m*********** name?" she added.

The singer then jokingly jumped in her bed, saying, "Like, I know I'm big, but b**** I'm not that f****** big."

At the time of this writing, the video amassed almost 2 million likes and thousands of comments.

Fans React

Following Lizzo's response, fans took to Twitter to share their funny reactions.

"I want to publicly apologize to Lizzo because I guess when I did a stage dive and killed someone they thought I was Lizzo so now she has the rumor about her when in reality it was me." one fan joked on Twitter.

"Why do yall keep playing with Lizzo lol that girl did not kill nobody from doing a stage dive into a crowd," another fan wrote.

"Who said Lizzo stage dived and killed someone? But if she ever stage dive, she'll kill like 7 people tho." one tweeted.

READ NOW: Chrissy Teigen Slammed By Animal Rights Group After Welcoming New Dog Over THIS Reason

Stage Diving Rumors

Last year, a fake article was shared on Twitter saying Lizzo stage dived in a concert in New York City where one died, and seven other people got injured.

<br />

Fans poked fun in the situation and started tweeting the rumors.

Lizzo's TikTok Activity

The singer is consistently posting on the social media platform, answering fan questions, and share hilarious videos, including the time she "drunk-messaged" Chris Evans.

Lizzo sent the "Captain America" actor three emojis hinting that she wants to "shoot her shot."

In a follow-up video, Evans replied with, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

The singer can be seen screaming throughout the video as she got a follow back from the actor.

READ ALSO: Adele 'Not Super Serious' with Rich Paul? Singer's 'Playful' Relationship with James Lebron's Agent Explained