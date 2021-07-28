Chrissy Teigen is facing another controversy following her cyberbullying issue, but this time, it's because of her new dog.

Recently, Teigen and John Legend were happy to announce the latest addition to their family, a dog named Pearl.

Following this, an animal rights group called People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a statement saying that their group is condemning Teigen's actions and even calling her "selfish" as the dog was "purchased," not adopted.

"It's disappointing that Chrissy Teigen threw away an opportunity to show a little compassion by opening her heart and her Beverly Hills mansion to a rescued dog," Senior Director Stephani Bell wrote on the group's website.

"millions of animals are waiting in shelters and dying for the lack of loving homes." They added.

At the time of this writing, Chrissy Teigen has not reacted to PETA's statement.

What's The Problem With "Purchasing" a Dog?

According to Dog o' Day, millions of homeless cats and dogs in animal shelters are ready to be adopted.

Famous celebrities like Chris Evans and Chrishell Stause adopted their pets in the past and advocated for the "adopt don't shop" movement.

Pearl Is The Newest Addition To Chrissy Teigen's Family

In early reports, the cookbook author is thrilled to welcome their new pet named Pearl, a basset hound dog.

"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Teigen and Legend's son, Miles Theodore, is also enjoying his new friend, as seen on the model's Instagram stories.

Chrissy Teigen Mourning After Tragic Loss

A few weeks ago, Teigen shared heartbreaking news about her dog named Pipa. The French Bulldog died in the "Lipsync Battle" host's arms at the age of 10.

"we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life." She wrote, giving a shoutout to her other dog named Puddy, who died in 2018.

