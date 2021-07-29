Marilyn Manson's defense team is reportedly appealing to have the lawsuit filed by "Games of Thrones" star Esmé Bianco, dimissed.

The actress came out in April claiming that Manson had raped her over ten years ago. The allegations include horrendous sexual and violent acts.

Variety reported that Bianco submitted official court documents accusing Manson of forcefully coercing her to have sex with him.

Allegedly, the singer repeatedly forced drugs on the plaintiff and threatened her to do sexual acts with him.

Marilyn Manson's lawyer stated the reason for filing a dismissal is due to the "untrue" and meritless" claims of Bianco's documents.

Marilyn Manson Accuses Victims of "Coordinated Attack"

Marilyn Manson's attorneys are using the narrative of a "coordinated attack" in their attempt to have the court dismiss the case.

The official documents stated that the sexual assault and abuse allegations are a "coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs."

The mention of "multiple plaintiffs" brings to light other women who have fallen victim in the hands of Manson.

Esme was not the only one to come forward about the rock singer, though she's not the first based on Evan Rachel Wood's post.

In January, the "Kajillionare" actress opened up about getting "brainwashed and manipulated into submission" by her abuser.



News of Manson's arrest spread in June after turning himself in for assaulting a videographer during a concert in New Hampshire two years ago.

Marilyn Manson Uses California's Statute of Limitation

Marilyn Manson's lawyers argue that Esme Bianco's allegation against him has no merit due to California's statute of limitation law.

The sexual assault and potential violation of human trafficking laws had all occurred when the two had dated briefly in 2011.

According to sources, the exact allegations include deprivation of food and sleep, being locked in a room, getting whipped, and getting shocked by electricity.

Bianco's defense counsel filed the appeal for dismissal on account of the victims "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."

Insider reported that the plaintiff's legal team has yet to move on to the recent filing; Bianco applied for the civil lawsuit in April 2021.

