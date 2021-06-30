Marilyn Manson faces a new lawsuit, his fourth time in a row in two months after an alleged victim came forward to detail her disturbing experience with the rock singer.

The shock rocker is being sued for sexual assault and battery by a model named Ashley Morgan Smithline, who claims that she began dating Manson back in 2010.

According to legal documents, the woman claims her communication with Manson began in 2010 through social media apps.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, allegedly insisted that she is "the perfect girl" to cast for an upcoming film.

Speaking to "The View," Smithline claims Manson "bombarded" her with emails, Facebook messages, and Skype calls. (via ABC News)

Smithline traveled from Thailand to Los Angeles, where the rock singer had asked her to move with him in an apartment, which Manson claims a "studio" for them to film the project.

The woman added that they had a consensual sexual relationship at first, but an unexpected turn of events occurred.

Within days of staying with Manson, Smithline claims that she woke up only to see her ankles and wrists tied together; the singer allegedly began "sexually penetrating" her even though she refused to have sex multiple times.

The incident left her with an injured rib as well as injuries along with her vagina.

That same month, she was sexually assaulted again as Manson allegedly "choked and forced" her on a bed.

On that same occasion, the shock rocker allegedly grabbed a knife wherein he started cutting parts of her body such as the shoulder, inner arm, and stomach that left her scars up to this day.

Another incident left her nose broken due to a forced sexual encounter.

Smithline claims they dated until 2013. She also detailed her horrendous experience while in a relationship; the woman claims Manson threatened her life on numerous occasions, kept her in the dark, physically abused her, and continuously threatened to torture her.

Manson was also sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

READ NOW: Jamie Spears Lying? Britney Spears' Conservator Slams Father Over Medical Freedom Claims

Marilyn Manson speaks out

Per the outlet, a representative of the rock star denies all the allegations against Manson.

They claim that Smith lines statement has so "many falsehoods." They added that the relationship between Manson and the woman only lasted for less than a week.

The representative concluded his statement by saying Manson has never seen Smithline since 2010.

Marilyn Manson's lawsuit

As we previously reported, Manson's ex-fiance, Esme Bianco, filed a lawsuit after she was allegedly raped and given alcohol and drugs.

Two other victims also filed charges; the first one is a fan who was allegedly forced to drink urine during an after-concert party.

The other one was a former assistant who claims Manson had a threatening behavior including "drug incuded fits of rage."

Manson denied all allegations mentioned above.

READ ALSO: Justin Timberlake 'Bought' Forgiveness From Jessica Biel After Cheating on Her? The Truth

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles