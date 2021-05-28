Marilyn Manson Allegedly Forced Victim To Watch Gruesome Film of Him Driving Fan to Drink Urine [REPORT]

Just days after charges were filed against the singer Marilyn Manson, another woman claims to have been raped and forced to watch a gruesome film.

In a report published by TMZ, a woman who wants to remain anonymous claims that she and the singer dated in 2011. The woman said that their love affair was romantic and gentle in the beginning but it became dark eventually.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, states that the shock rocker had forced the woman to watch a gruesome film which he called "Groupie." the said footage is kept lock in a safe. The woman claims that the film includes sex acts, humiliation, and a gun.

The video, which the woman claims she was scarred for life after watching it, allegedly includes Manson tying a young fan to a chair and forcing her to drink urine. The fan in the video was also threatened with a gun.

In a separate occasion, the woman claims that she was raped by Manson when she returned the keys to his home. The shock rocker allegedly forced her on the floor and raped her while her face was facing down, Manson then allegedly threatened to kill her after the situation.

A source close to Manson does not want to comment regarding the lawsuit but he claims that the video shown to the woman was a scripted film that is originally for a future project but it was never released.

Manson has a fair share of controveries this month. Just a few days ago, Manson's former assistant also filed a lawsuit against him that alleges Manson sexually harassing her by pinning her on a bed.

The woman also claims that the singer repeatedly talks about abuse and brags about how "he had gotten away with raping woman."

Earlier this month, the shock rocker's ex-girlfriend, Esme Bianco, had also filed charges against him. She alleges that Manson had raped and given her drugs and alcohol. Bianco also claims that the singer had once tied her in a prayer kneeler where she was beaten up with a whip.

In a separate occasion that does not involve sexual abuse. The singer is wanted in New Hampshire for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault which involved a videographer.

