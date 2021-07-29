Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' romance have been intense over the past few years after getting married more than two decades ago. More recently, a tabloid claim that the pandemic had taken a toll on the pair's relationship; what's the truth?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, a source claims that Furness is "devastated" as her family is stuck in the U.S. during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak last year even though she wanted to move to her home country, Australia.

They added that Furness had been itching to relocate to Sydney permanently for years, and she thought the ongoing pandemic is the "perfect opportunity" to do so.

However, Jackman allegedly "forced" his family to stay in New York even though the borders are still open and they have an opportunity to fly overseas.

The reason why Furness wants to go back down under is that she's "frightened" of the riots happening in the U.S. and the COVID-19 wave.

Jackman's decision to stay at home allegedly angered Furness.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness' Feud Debunked

Even though the report appealed to some, Gossip Cop debunked the whole issue saying the tabloid's claims are incorrect.

Jackman and his family were able to go back to Australia to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Still, they immediately went back to the U.S. when the number of COVID cases in the country piled up.

In early reports, the outlet stated that an Australian publication claims that Jackman and Furness allegedly moved to their home country for good. However, a representative of the actor slammed the claims and mentioned that it was untrue.

READ NOW: Blake Shelton Says Adam Levine Should Just Get Over Not Being Invited to Gwen Stefani Wedding?

Not The Couple's Only Tabloid Story

In the past, a lot of tabloids had been writing false stories about the celebrity couple.

Furness allegedly wants to go back to the country to star in a talk show there. Furness and her husband even got to a point where they were allegedly "on the verge of divorce."

The tabloid stories were debunked due to lack of sources.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Relationship

The pair first met in 1995 on the set of an Australian TV show titled "Correlli."

The two got married the following year even though they were dating for just a few months. Furness had a hard time conceiving a child; she had a few miscarriages and failed IVF procedures opting for them to adopt their eldest child.

The Broadway actor and Australian actress recently celebrated their 25th anniversary earlier this year.

Jackman paid tribute to their romance by posting on Instagram that reads, "In our 25 years, our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater."

READ ALSO: Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead For Days Before Discovery of Body, Emotional 911 Call Reveals