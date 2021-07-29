A new emotional 911 call suggested that Joey Jordison died long before his family and the authorities found his body.

Jordison, a former Slipknot drummer, died at the age of 46 this week. His family announced his passing in multiple statements to several outlets, including CNN.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," the statement revealed on Tuesday.

At that time, they concluded that the drummer died in his sleep and no illegal drugs or foul play was involved. The law enforcement added that they immediately pronounced his death at the scene.

While the medical examiner is yet to unveil the official cause and nature of his death, a leaked 911 call suggested that the late musician died days before he was discovered.

The woman, who said she is Jordison's ex-girlfriend, can be heard on the audio in question as she got emotional. She reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that she found signs that the man was already dead.



According to the ex-girlfriend, Jordison's family had not been in touch with him. The lack of communication urged her to check him at his home and thought he was already dead.

Following the call, the authorities then found the lifeless body of the musician inside his home.

Jordison's Bandmate Slams News Outlet Over Leaked Audio

As the two-and-a-half-minute phone call surfaced online, SINSAENUM bandmate Frédéric Leclercq called out the news outlet for recklessly sharing the private communication.

The KREATOR bassist took his disappointment on his Twitter account, expressing his anger as the spread of the audio is now uncontrollable.

Leclerq asked everyone not to listen to the emotional 911 call and ignore it instead.

"Shame on you @TMZ . Why do you need to do this? is this gonna bring Joey back ? no. Is this gonna make anyone feel better? no. Shame on you," he wrote.

The bandmate has been showing how heartbreaking the death news is for him that he shared several photos of him with the late drummer.

Leclercq and Jordison famously collaborated for their death metal project, SINSAENUM, and released two studio albums during their stint - "Echoes of the Tortured" and "Repulsion for Humanity."

