Even Britney Spears' medical team thinks Jamie Spears should not continue his work as a conservator.

Britney and the temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, came together to file another document in pursuit of seeing positive development in her plea.

This week, the duo filed official documents to the court, stating that even Montgomery thinks that Jamie should not continue to act as Conservator of the Estate. She explained that he is not doing things in the best interest of the singer.

The filing, obtained by Fox News on Thursday, also revealed how Montgomery believes that the pop star's medical team agrees with them.

"Ms. Spears has also informed Ms. Montgomery that it is her wish for Mr. Spears to be removed as Conservator of the Estate," the legal memorandum states.

Montgomery detailed that Britney's doctors strongly recommended the removal of her father from the conservatorship if the program itself cannot be withdrawn.

The document added that the petition is understood and supported by Montgomery and Britney's mother, Lynne Spears.

According to the matriarch, the conservatorship led to an uglier relationship between the father and daughter. She also claimed that the program caused hatred and fear due to Jamie's alleged worsening behavior.

Detailing what behavior she is referring to, Lynne said that her daughter suffered from multiple threats and mistrusts as he continues to handle everything about their daughter.

How Jamie Took Over Britney's Life

In the same filing, Lynne stated that Jamie also has complete control over their daughter's health care decision.

In fact, the patriarch reportedly hired a sports enhancement doctor who prescribed inappropriate medicine to Britney. At some point, the same doctor asked the singer to admit herself to a health care facility even when she did not want to.

As a result, he threatened to punish her if she would not continue the treatment.

She went on: "It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter's estate is not in the best interests of my daughter."

The Monday filing then highlighted that everyone wants Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, to take over Jamie's place.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been there for more than 13 years already, and no one has any idea whether it would be dismissed soon.

