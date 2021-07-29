Jeremy Renner dropped an exciting update about his upcoming series "Hawkeye."

Marvel Studios has been doing a lot of adjustments to keep the release of MCU Phase 4 flicks smooth-sailing. Although it pushed back some of its release dates, things worked well on Renner's part.

The 50-year-old actor recently appeared in an interview with EW where he confirmed that his "Hawkeye" series will arrive on Disney+ before Ms. Marvel. This gives fans hope that they could watch him until the early weeks of 2022.

Although the flick will only have six episodes, it would steal the 2021 hope for "Ms. Marvel" unless Marvel Studios decides to air them simultaneously. It would work though, as "Ms. Marvel" will be aired every Friday while "Hawkeye" will conquer the site every Wednesday.

But that is highly unlikely to happen since the studios always release one series at a time on the streaming platform.

Clint Barton Meets Kate Bishop

Ahead of the release of the series, the team already dropped the first-look of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop together.



In the same interview, Renner talked about Hailee Steinfeld and her role as a younger female archer. Per the actor, the 22-year-old actress is a big fan of his superhero character.

"She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye," he detailed. "The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Steinfeld's character first appeared in the "Young Avengers" comics in the 2000s. During that time, Clint was already dead. It caused her to continue the superhero's legacy by taking up the Hawkeye mantle.

As a Marvel newbie, Steinfeld needs a lot of advice and guides from the veterans. For Renner's part, he revealed that he gave her notes about the real-life world of MCU filmmaking.

Per the actor, he handed her the CliffNotes to let her know what would happen throughout the filming - from the green screen to superhero life.

He added that he did all of those to protect her due to the physical requirement in the franchise. As a young actress, the actor expressed his desire to see more of her performances soon.

