Johnny Depp and his career became the center of a narrative about how his time as an actor already "died."

There is no hope left for Depp after he lost completely his chances to get back to the spotlight again. The actor still cannot regain his glory as his legal battle against Amber Heard is yet to end and reveal the truth.

As he waits for the next trial, Depp keeps on losing all his money-generating activities. Despite the negative outcome, he became the center of an article that tackles the "death" of his career.

Rest in Peace, Johnny Depp's Career

On Runt of the Web's website, it published a story titled, "Johnny Depp's Career Found Dead At The Age Of 32."

The banner photo features a photo of Depp along with a gravestone that says "Here Lies Johnny Depp's Career."

The website has a creative way to tell how the career "died," starting with how the actor's friends and critics believe that the "cause of death" was due to terrible scripts. It specifically mentioned Depp's "The Lone Ranger" that committed suicide due to Rotten Tomatoes' low score.

"His career was in a dark place," Depp's Mortdecai co-star Gwyneth Paltrow said (in their imagination). "He would tell me every day that it was getting harder and harder for him to get out of bed and come to set. He had lost his will to work."

The same article connected the actor's downfall to his collaboration with Kevin Smith for "Yoga Hosers." Tim Burton allegedly warned him that Smith could kill his career.

Despite this playful narration, what happened to the article occurred before his eyes in a different way.

In the past months, Depp lost the notable roles that led him to fame. Cinema Blend reported in December that the Mouse House completely closed its doors for Depp. With that said, reprising his role or even simply appearing for a short screen time is no longer possible.

He also lost his Gellert Grindelwald role to Mads Mikkelsen. The actor took over the role after Depp lost his legal showdown against The Sun.

Warner Bros. decided to oust him due to the accusations that he assaulted Heard in the past.

