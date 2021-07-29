Will Kelly Clarkson go broke now that she is required to pay Brandon Blackstock spousal support amid their divorce?

A bad news arrived at Clarkson this week as a judge ruled that she should pay Blackstock $195,601 per month. To be exact, the $150,000 of the amount shall serve as spousal support while the remaining $45,601 is for child support.

In addition, the Los Angeles judge ordered her to pay $1.25 million for Blackstock's legal fees and costs amid their divorce.

With such towering amount, people began to question whether the "The Voice" judge could afford it, and the recent document about her salary answered the question.

How Much Kelly Clarkson Earns

According to court documents (as quoted by Us Magazine), the 39-year-old "American Idol" alum earns $1.9 million monthly. She gets the number from her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Voice."

"It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support," a source said.

Clarkson surely had a great start with her talk show. According to Bill Caroll, the show was almost impossible to succeed.

"At a time where daytime programming on broadcast is competing with cable and streaming and on demand, this is a special and unique situation," Carroll said. "Clarkson being in fourth place [behind Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Dr. Phil] is notable in the sense that the show has had a breakthrough."

READ ALSO: Jeremy Renner Spoils Marvel Fans With Thrilling 'Hawkeye' Update

Aside from these shows, Kelly Clarkson's net worth remains as high as ever. She still earns a hefty amount of money from her real estate investments.

According to Style Caster, Clarkson and Blackstock earned a lot from their Hendersonville mansion. After buying it for $2.8 million, they sold it for $8.7 million and gained a $6 million profit.

In 2020, she listed her California home for $10 million.

She also earned from her books and movie gigs. In recent years, she published "River Rose and the Magic Lullaby" and "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Clarkson named the lead character of both books after her daughter.

As of the writing, Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be around $45 million as of 2021. Thus, she can afford anything - for now.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez 'Obsessed' With JLo? Alleged Signs of Revenge Plot Against Bennifer Explored