Following the confirmation of Jodie Whittaker stepping down her role as the first-ever female "Doctor Who," bosses behind the show already know who to cast for the replacement.

The 39-year-old actress, Jodie Whittaker, confirmed on Thursday, July 29, that she is set to step down from the leading role after three seasons.

"Doctor Who's" showrunner Chris Chibnall also announced his departure, who brought Whittaker in as the thirteenth Doctor, replacing Peter Capaldi, per Deadline.

The two have been in charge of the Tardis since 2017 and will soon be leaving BBC Studios' iconic sci-fi franchise by 2022. Other than that, they will bring fans to Season 13 with three feature-length specials next year, the last of which will mark the end of the Thirteenth Doctor.

Daily Mail also mentioned how the show has had its ratings dropped and numerous audience complaints for the past years. The criticisms include being over-politicized, highlighting the episodes where they featured historical moments like the US Civil War movement and the 1947 partition of India.

'Doctor Who' BBC Executives Plan On Casting

The show's executives are now keen to have an actor of color for the first time in the show's history.

A TV insider told The Sun, "The team behind "Doctor Who" have always seen the sci-fi series as one of the most progressive shows on TV and this would only cement that."

They also described this decision as "momentous," as the series will celebrate its 60th anniversary by 2023. Adding to that, producers care less now about age and gender, claiming the "real step forward for diversity."

'Doctor Who' Lists Down Next Possible Cast

Michaela Coel, was the front-runner to become the first non-white and next Doctor of the BBC show. She is best known for her BBC series "I May Destroy You," which she appeared, wrote, co-directed, and executive produced. Plus, she will also appear in "Black Panther," the sequel.

Other than Michaela Coel, more artists are tipped for the role, including Nabhan Rizwan and Priyanga Burford. While star Nabhaan Rizwan has previously appeared in BBC shows "Informer and Industry" and is currently performing with Emma Corrin in the stage show "Anna X."



Actress Priyanga Burford is reportedly running as the new Doctor, with her previously having a role in the ITV thriller "Innocent."



