As Activision Blizzard employees protest the company's response to allegations of "continuous sexual harassment" and workplace discrimination, Kotaku has published a report that backs up claims that a dismissed developer leased a hotel suite named after accused rapist Bill Cosby.

The state of California previously sued the game development company as former employees turned into whistleblowers. More of them, mostly women, are coming out and are now adding claims of sexual harassment to the case.

Based on this article, the alleged victims have identified former senior creative director Alex Afrasaibi as one of the main culprits. The director and other higher-ranked individuals reportedly had a dedicated hotel suite for "informal networking" and other "activities" during the 2013 BlizzCon.

It was considered an open secret as employees, including industry insiders, were aware of the "hot spot" for hanging out with top designers. The supposedly underground networking hotel suite had turned into a fraternity of the "BlizzCon Cosby Boys Club."

Inside Activision Blizzard's 'Cosby Suite' Fraternity

Recovered Facebook photos and screenshots show what happened inside Activision Blizzard's "Cosby Suite."

Kotaku provided the incriminating photo of the rumored "Cosby Suite," with the involved individuals and other evidence.

The screenshots were from a group chat made in 2013 named "BlizzCon Cosby Crew."

"I am gathering the hot chixx for the Coz," a message sent by former company designer- David Kosak.

To which Afrasiabi replied, "Bring em," triggering a back and forth banter between the two with the last message coming from Blizzard's lead game designer Jesse McCree.

Victim statements have exposed the inner workings of the suite. Afrasiabi would harass female employees in front of male employees and supervisors.

The "Cosby Crew," specifically Alex Afrasaibi, would then attempt to kiss and grope the women who entered the suite.

"You can't marry ALL of them Alex," Kosak continued in the group chat as his boss had made multiple attempts to force marriage on the victims.

The suite's namesake was referencing the well-known series rapist Bill Cosby.

READ ALSO: Carroll Baker Calls Bill Cosby' Very Sexy,' Shames Victims for Actors' Jail TIme

Netizens React to 'Cosby Suite' Scandal

Activision Blizzard and the rest of the game development industry is under fire as news spread quickly in the Twitter community.

"I'm not sure what shocks me more," said one person, who listed down everything wrong about the situation.

I'm not sure what shocks me more



People who made statements acting surprised about the lawsuit being in the Cosby Suite photo, the fact the Cosby Suite was used for networking confirming that industry pros knew about that, the projection over the years, or the framed Cosby photo — Actually_IT_IS_MONSTER_HUNTING_SEASON_Tina (@Actually_Tina) July 28, 2021

This tweet called out those pointing their finger, "Stop trying to pin this on women. Start holding men accountable for doing this sh-t."

"Why didn't she speak up?" Maybe because the people she works with have a COSBY suite???



"She could've just left." Right. Because that solves the problem of there being a COSBY suite.



Stop trying to pin this on women. Start holding men accountable for doing this shit. https://t.co/GYjGfAY5lW — Bri Skipping The TVA Company Picnic (@BrichibiTweets) July 28, 2021



While this person just wants the company gone, "This is a clear culture, not a few individuals. Burn the whole place down."

activision blizzard employees publicly boasted about their sexism & harassment for years. they called their suite the "Cosby Suite" after convicted rapist Bill Cosby. they laughed about degrading women. this is a clear culture, not a few individuals. burn the whole place down. pic.twitter.com/bNDOP6ut9m — jasmine 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) July 28, 2021

Some were also catching up, "The more you read and learn about the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and accusations, the more f-cked up it is."

The more you read and learn about the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and accusations, the more fucked up it is.



Some of these motherfuckers literally had a "Cosby Suite" where they posed with a picture of Bill Cosby 🤮 pic.twitter.com/wjRn91DNcr — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 28, 2021



As valid points were said, "Making rape jokes and being proud of it is bad enough, but these people are in HR or in other positions of power."

This “Cosby Suite” stuff is creepy af. Bunch of Blizzard devs looking to get laid at events, which isn’t inherently wrong I suppose, but this is just weird.



Making rape jokes and being proud of it is bad enough, but these people are in HR or in other positions of power pic.twitter.com/dj6Sb2nQYF — NerosCinema (@NerosCinema) July 28, 2021

"I wish everyone on that "Cosby Suite" picture a very pleasant sh-t their pants every day for the rest of their lives," expressed one individual.

I wish everyone on that "Cosby Suite" picture a very pleasant shit their pants everyday for the rest of their lives. — StefanieGD💀 (@Spac3Gh0s7_) July 28, 2021



READ MORE: ​​Bill Cosby Shares AMBITIOUS Plan After Prison Release: 'I Wanna Go Back