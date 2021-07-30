Everybody is excited to read Prince Harry's tell-all book exposing the royals finally.

Everybody, except his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In fact, Her Majesty already has the perfect response once the Duke of Sussex's book is out.

According to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth II has no plans of giving her grandson and his wife, Meghan Markle, the publicity and attention they are craving.

Instead, the 95-year-old monarch will "insult" the couple by depriving them of a reaction to the book.

Because the Queen reacted to the situation, she would only be playing into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hands.

Editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward doesn't think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend the Jubilee celebrations that are set to happen next year.

She told Express UK, "I don't think removing the titles would make much difference and it would look very petty."

Seward continued, "I also don't think it is something the Queen would want to do at this stage of her reign. It would be far more insulting just to ignore them."

The expert believes that Queen Elizabeth II making any statement would only fuel the situation.

Meanwhile, ignoring them would send an even stronger message to the couple.

"Even excluding them from the jubilee next year gives them ammunition to criticize the monarchy."

What's Going To Be In Prince Harry's Tell-All Book?

Last week, Ingrid Sward also thought that Prince William could be the biggest victim in Prince Harry's book, as he is bound to make some bombshell accusations about him in it.

The editor predicts that the Duke of Cambridge will come out the worst in his and Meghan Markle's memoir.

She claimed, "William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William's future."

Aside from Prince William, their dad, Prince Charles could also be one of the victims of the memoir.

Despite the many allegations, Prince Harry said about his dad, the Duke of Cornwall has kept very quiet about all of this.

Per Seward, "It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn't been a great father - which is more or less some of the things he has already said."

