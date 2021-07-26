Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be celebrating now.

After several reports that their second child Lilibet Diana has still not been added to the British royal family line of succession almost two months after her birth, it finally happened.

Buckingham Palace has finally updated the line of succession to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter.

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, but the list has just been updated after numerous fans criticized the British royal family for not including the new Sussex baby.

Now, Lilibet Diana is eighth in line to the royal throne just behind her grandfather Prince Charles, her uncle Prince William, her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, her dad Prince Harry and her brother, Archie Harrison.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's arrival, a couple of royals have also been bumped down into lower spots.

For instance, Princess Beatrice has shifted down a spot to 10th in line to the throne.

When she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi give birth soon, their child will be 11th in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Registered Domains For Daughter Just Before Birth

Before welcoming Lilibet Diana in early June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle registered several domain names in Lili's name just ahead of her arrival.

A spokesperson for the royal renegades told People magazine last month, "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared."

The Telegraph reported that some of the domains that were purchased include LiliDiana.com and LilibetDiana.com.

As of writing, the domains are still not active.

But it isn't just Lilibet Diana's name the couple registered online.

Their first-born, Archie, now two years old, also has a website in his name for his parents' non-profit organization, Archewell.

Lilibet Diana's Name History

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose Lilibet as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and other royals.

The nickname was used by Her Majesty's father, King George VI, as a pet name. Prince Philip also called the Queen "Lilibet," as well as other relatives such as Princess Alexandra.

The child's middle name Diana is also used in honour of Prince Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

