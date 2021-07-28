Who could forget about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized bombshell biography "Finding Freedom?"

The famous book that took the world by storm last summer is reportedly getting a major update to include the biggest heartbreak of Queen Elizabeth II.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will release the updated book next month that's going to include an updated epilogue that would detail the past, including the last turbulent months of the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Among the topics that will be added to the book is reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reaction to the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Apr. 9 at Windsor Castle, and per his death certificate, the cause of death is attributed to old age.

Prince Harry traveled across the pond alone in April and self-isolated for five days at Frogmore Cottage before attending his grandfather's funeral service.

During that time, the Duchess of Sussex was heavily pregnant with their second child and was advised by her doctor not to undertake a long flight and remain in California with their son, Archie Harrison.

However, Meghan paid tribute to Prince Philip by placing a wreath at St George's Chapel, presenting a note handwritten by her.

Prince Harry said that his grandfather "was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, before the funeral in a tribute with his deeply personal statement.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Leaving Meghan Markle, Moving Back To London Because Of New Job?

More Topics For 'Finding Freedom 2.0'

"Finding Freedom" will also recount the former "Suits" star's "emotional healing journey from losing a child" up to the birth of their second child Lilibet Diana.

In November 2020, the 39-year-old royal renegade wrote about her experience of miscarriage in an article for the New York Times.

She revealed she lost a child in July 2020, writing, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan Markle also wrote about the "loss and pain" that everyone encountered in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Another topic included in "Finding Freedom" is the behind-the-scenes details of Prince Harry and his wife's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement by the book's publisher HarperCollins, "Behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan's groundbreaking interview with Oprah, details behind the couple's move to California (and) the various philanthropic and business endeavours the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what's to come with Archewell Productions."

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Compelled To Do This After Lilibet Diana Succession Snub?